Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2021

Analysts expect Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) to report sales of $1.68 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.67 billion. Thomson Reuters reported sales of $1.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full year sales of $6.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRI. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11,385.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. 21.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $119.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.36. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $78.04 and a one year high of $122.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 12.54%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thomson Reuters (TRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI)

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.