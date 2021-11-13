Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Analysts expect Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) to report sales of $1.68 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.67 billion. Thomson Reuters reported sales of $1.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full year sales of $6.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRI. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11,385.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. 21.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $119.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.36. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $78.04 and a one year high of $122.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 12.54%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

