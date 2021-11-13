THORChain (RUNE) One Day Volume Hits $78.26 Million

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. THORChain has a market cap of $3.47 billion and approximately $78.26 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for about $13.45 or 0.00020773 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.77 or 0.00072225 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00074215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00097439 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65,077.16 or 1.00492115 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,624.37 or 0.07140948 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 258,210,215 coins. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

