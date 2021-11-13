Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 45,415 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 51.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,415 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $27,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $235.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.54 billion, a PE ratio of 60.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $201.15 and a one year high of $235.90.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.91.

In other news, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $323,433.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $559,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,105 shares of company stock worth $49,779,522. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.