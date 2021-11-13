Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,217 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Equinix were worth $30,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Equinix by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock opened at $775.39 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $885.26. The company has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $812.21 and a 200 day moving average of $798.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. Equinix’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 241.68%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQIX. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $890.29.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total transaction of $162,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total transaction of $111,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,042 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,233 in the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

