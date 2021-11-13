Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,342 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.85% of Quaker Chemical worth $36,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KWR opened at $270.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.18. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $223.19 and a 1 year high of $301.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.35.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dieter Laininger sold 2,808 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.23, for a total value of $758,805.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 673 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.27, for a total value of $181,218.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.50.

Quaker Chemical Corp. is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

