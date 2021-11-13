Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $25.87 Million Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.25% of Hubbell worth $25,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUBB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Hubbell by 542.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,423,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,317 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Hubbell by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,966,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,392,000 after acquiring an additional 353,484 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,210,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,099,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,517,000 after acquiring an additional 196,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hubbell by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,416,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,587,000 after acquiring an additional 112,951 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $208.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.65. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $149.07 and a 52-week high of $209.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.24.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.21%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

