Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,801 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.29% of Guardant Health worth $36,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GH. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after buying an additional 102,483 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,847,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Guardant Health by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 236,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,919 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $103.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.14 and a 200 day moving average of $119.15. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.66 and a 12 month high of $181.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 19.30.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.16). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $511,113.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,327 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.55.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

