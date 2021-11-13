Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 324,816 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 47.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324,816 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $29,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $81.70 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $81.58 and a 1 year high of $83.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

