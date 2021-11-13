Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 9,174 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,174 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.05% of DocuSign worth $29,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in DocuSign by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,039,000 after purchasing an additional 22,581 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,245,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,649,000 after acquiring an additional 659,014 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in DocuSign by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,254,000 after acquiring an additional 14,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,320,000 after acquiring an additional 25,588 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $1,634,974.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,620 shares of company stock worth $12,521,414 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $264.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.40. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.49 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The company has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.20.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

