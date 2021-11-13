Tierion (TNT) Market Cap Hits $52.14 Million

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 13th. Tierion has a market capitalization of $52.14 million and approximately $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tierion coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tierion has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00052819 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.68 or 0.00221896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00011135 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00086329 BTC.

Tierion (TNT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tierion is tierion.com . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

