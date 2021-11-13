Tiger King (TKING) Market Cap Reaches $119.26 Million

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Tiger King has a total market capitalization of $119.26 million and approximately $597,203.00 worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tiger King coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Tiger King has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00072289 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.15 or 0.00074251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00097225 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65,204.06 or 1.00547638 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,631.97 or 0.07142715 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Tiger King Coin Profile

Tiger King’s total supply is 711,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,500,000,000 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

Buying and Selling Tiger King

