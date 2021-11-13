TigerCash Market Cap Achieves $896,316.85 (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Over the last week, TigerCash has traded down 0% against the US dollar. TigerCash has a total market cap of $896,316.85 and approximately $5.72 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TigerCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TigerCash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 48.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $542.12 or 0.00851347 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TigerCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TigerCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.