Titan Coin (TTN) Trading 8.2% Higher Over Last Week

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and $10,647.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Titan Coin Coin Profile

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

