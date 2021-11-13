Tokenbox Market Cap Reaches $346,724.91 (TBX)

Tokenbox (CURRENCY:TBX) traded 36.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One Tokenbox coin can currently be bought for $0.0309 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. Tokenbox has a total market capitalization of $346,724.91 and $4,068.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tokenbox has traded up 31.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00052253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.28 or 0.00221378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010973 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.76 or 0.00086156 BTC.

Tokenbox Coin Profile

Tokenbox (TBX) is a coin. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 coins and its circulating supply is 11,235,451 coins. Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tokenbox is tokenbox.io . The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenbox is a trading ecosystem that aims to connect cryptocurrency funds under the management of professional portfolio managers and traders with investors. Tokenbox aims to present to investors a ready-made “box” solution for the creation of their own tokenized funds, operating professionally, transparently and within the applicable legal framework providing them with the best strategies for managing funds on the cryptocurrencies market. Tokenbox token (TBX) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

