TokenPay (TPAY) Price Hits $0.0756 on Top Exchanges

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0756 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. TokenPay has a market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $88,425.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,736.59 or 1.01681300 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00050025 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00038115 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.52 or 0.00593221 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000137 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.