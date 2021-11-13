TOKPIE Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One TOKPIE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. TOKPIE has a total market capitalization of $3.81 million and approximately $20,240.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About TOKPIE

TKP is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

