Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 71.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,690 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 32,428 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.06% of Toll Brothers worth $4,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,642,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,269,000 after buying an additional 589,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,343,000 after purchasing an additional 293,461 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,141,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,820,000 after purchasing an additional 259,612 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,900,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,533,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,658,000 after purchasing an additional 122,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $63.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 5.18. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $41.22 and a one year high of $68.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.57.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 13.10%.

TOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.66.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

