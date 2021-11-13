TradeStars (TSX) Achieves Market Cap of $1.37 Million

TradeStars (CURRENCY:TSX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One TradeStars coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TradeStars has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $410,462.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TradeStars has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00073047 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00074055 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.66 or 0.00098421 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,647.38 or 0.07184610 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,505.43 or 0.99722102 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

TradeStars Coin Profile

TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,548,646 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TradeStars directly using US dollars.

