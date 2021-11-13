Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.21.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRNS. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Transcat from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS opened at $98.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.79. The company has a market cap of $742.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Transcat has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $99.22.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Transcat had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Transcat will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total transaction of $3,055,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.38, for a total value of $135,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,420. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,068 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Transcat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

