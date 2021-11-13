Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Raises Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $55.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.82. Travel + Leisure has a 1 year low of $39.58 and a 1 year high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.79 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TNL shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.43.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $36,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Travel + Leisure stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,408 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Travel + Leisure worth $21,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

