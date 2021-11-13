Treat DAO Hits Market Capitalization of $4.58 Million (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Treat DAO coin can now be bought for $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Treat DAO has traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.82 or 0.00072951 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00074134 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.63 or 0.00097569 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,610.02 or 0.07182272 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,184.40 or 0.99997301 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO



