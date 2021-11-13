Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,235 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 2.24% of Triple-S Management worth $11,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,124,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,302,000 after acquiring an additional 20,473 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 443,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,555,000 after acquiring an additional 135,969 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after acquiring an additional 23,203 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GTS opened at $35.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.33 and a 200-day moving average of $28.17. The firm has a market cap of $848.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.74. Triple-S Management Co. has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $36.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Triple-S Management had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Triple-S Management Profile

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

