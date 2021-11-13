TriumphX (TRIX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.61 Million

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. TriumphX has a total market capitalization of $6.61 million and approximately $121,227.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TriumphX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TriumphX has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00053001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.25 or 0.00222813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00011159 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004110 BTC.

TriumphX Profile

TriumphX (CRYPTO:TRIX) is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 2,695,987,999 coins. The official website for TriumphX is trix.deeple.io . TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here . TriumphX’s official message board is medium.com/triumphx

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

Buying and Selling TriumphX

