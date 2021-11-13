TrueChain (TRUE) Price Down 4.1% This Week

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. TrueChain has a total market cap of $12.56 million and approximately $970,994.00 worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrueChain has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TrueChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000244 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrueChain alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $238.68 or 0.00369469 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00052897 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.13 or 0.00227749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00088400 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004165 BTC.

About TrueChain

TrueChain (CRYPTO:TRUE) is a fPoW+ PBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 coins. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro . TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

TrueChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.