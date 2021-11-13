Truegame Price Hits $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One Truegame coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Truegame has a market cap of $150,781.61 and approximately $2,099.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Truegame has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Truegame alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00052677 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.12 or 0.00224087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011111 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.72 or 0.00086041 BTC.

Truegame Coin Profile

Truegame (TGAME) is a coin. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Buying and Selling Truegame

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Truegame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Truegame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.