TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NVMZ) Shares Up 0%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NVMZ)’s stock price shot up 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.01 and last traded at $32.90. 10,887 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.89.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.26.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NVMZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

