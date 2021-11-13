TrustSwap Achieves Market Cap of $107.24 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 13th. One TrustSwap coin can now be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00001843 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $107.24 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00052178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.85 or 0.00220967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00010951 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.81 or 0.00086327 BTC.

TrustSwap Coin Profile

TrustSwap (SWAP) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,169 coins and its circulating supply is 89,997,895 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

