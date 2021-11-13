TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,371 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.35% of TTM Technologies worth $5,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTMI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,288,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,929,000 after acquiring an additional 188,879 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,183,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,923,000 after acquiring an additional 235,633 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,819,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,820,000 after acquiring an additional 57,717 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,789,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,187,000 after acquiring an additional 112,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,477,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,734,000 after acquiring an additional 21,295 shares in the last quarter.

TTMI stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.17. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $15.36.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $556.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.70 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

