Tucows (TSE:TC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $101.09

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$101.09 and traded as high as C$111.67. Tucows shares last traded at C$111.67, with a volume of 1,200 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$101.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$98.19.

Tucows Company Profile (TSE:TC)

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile phones and retail telephony services; fixed high-speed Internet access services; and professional services, including implementation, training, consulting, and software development and modification services, as well as operates Mobile Services Enabler platform that provides network access, provisioning, and billing services; The Domain Services segment offers wholesale and retail domain name registration services; portfolio services; and value-added services, such as hosted email, Internet security services, Internet hosting, WHOIS privacy, publishing tools, and other value-added services for end-users under the OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands.

