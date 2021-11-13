Tuniu (TOUR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 19th. Tuniu has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.
Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 61.97% and a negative net margin of 211.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 million during the quarter.
Shares of Tuniu stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 107,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,779. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Tuniu has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The stock has a market cap of $171.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.33.
Tuniu Company Profile
Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio consists of organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions.
