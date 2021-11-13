Tuniu (TOUR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 19th. Tuniu has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 61.97% and a negative net margin of 211.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 million during the quarter.

Shares of Tuniu stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 107,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,779. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Tuniu has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The stock has a market cap of $171.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tuniu stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,151,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,338 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.43% of Tuniu worth $7,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

Tuniu Company Profile

Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio consists of organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions.

