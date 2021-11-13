U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Position Cut by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 320,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,676 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $17,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 64.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Odeon Capital Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.03.

Shares of USB opened at $60.50 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $42.34 and a 1-year high of $63.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.64.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.