U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.03.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $60.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $42.34 and a 52 week high of $63.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.