U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Announces Earnings Results

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share.

Shares of U.S. Well Services stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.04. 2,044,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,899,275. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.12. The stock has a market cap of $54.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.60. U.S. Well Services has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $11.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in U.S. Well Services stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) by 249.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,926 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.18% of U.S. Well Services worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

