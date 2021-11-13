UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 5,695 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,751 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.13% of Summit Materials worth $5,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SUM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,873,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $378,948,000 after acquiring an additional 387,262 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,285,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,288 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,883,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,376 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,868,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,520,000 after acquiring an additional 110,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,687,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,507,000 after acquiring an additional 651,957 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SUM shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $195,154.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SUM stock opened at $40.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.61. Summit Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.17 and a fifty-two week high of $40.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

