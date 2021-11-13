UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 14,165 Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,165 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of QIAGEN worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in QIAGEN during the second quarter worth $51,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QIAGEN during the second quarter worth $95,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in QIAGEN during the first quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in QIAGEN during the second quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QGEN. Redburn Partners began coverage on QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.01.

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $53.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.24. QIAGEN has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.55 and a 200-day moving average of $51.07.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

QIAGEN Profile

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

