UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 30,571 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,571 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Resideo Technologies worth $5,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REZI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,166,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,001,000 after buying an additional 232,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,569,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,097,000 after buying an additional 113,516 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,440,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,203,000 after buying an additional 198,626 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,768,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,046,000 after buying an additional 432,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,469,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,077,000 after buying an additional 43,721 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REZI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $33.25.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

