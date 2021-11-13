UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $5.59 Million Stock Holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.13% of Safehold worth $5,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAFE. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold in the second quarter valued at about $39,345,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,527,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,399,000 after buying an additional 178,443 shares during the period. B&I Capital AG acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold in the first quarter valued at about $11,929,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 130.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 209,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,457,000 after buying an additional 118,707 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold in the second quarter valued at about $7,971,000. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,056.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $2,707,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 865,789 shares of company stock valued at $65,413,235 and sold 122,600 shares valued at $10,929,028. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $73.80 on Friday. Safehold Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.01 and a 52 week high of $95.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 58.11 and a beta of -0.31.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.54%.

Several research firms recently commented on SAFE. Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Safehold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.01.

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

