UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $5.66 Million Stock Holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,527 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.57% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $5,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,743,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,583,000 after purchasing an additional 133,745 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 16.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,834,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,776,000 after acquiring an additional 547,859 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 35.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,760,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,752,000 after acquiring an additional 715,689 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,131,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,891,000 after acquiring an additional 61,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 49.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,929,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,603,000 after acquiring an additional 635,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

INN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.10.

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $68,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INN stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 2.28. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $11.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 32.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

