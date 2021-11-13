UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $5.71 Million Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,814 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of ChampionX worth $5,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHX. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in ChampionX by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ChampionX alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. COKER & PALMER upgraded ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.95.

Shares of CHX stock opened at $24.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $30.48. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.44 and a beta of 3.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.15.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $818.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.93 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.13%. ChampionX’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $1,317,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.