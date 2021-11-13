UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of Genpact worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in G. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Genpact by 50.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,636,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228,091 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Genpact by 107.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,124,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,851 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Genpact by 174.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,950,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,985 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Genpact by 3,705.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,727,000 after purchasing an additional 594,289 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Genpact during the second quarter valued at $26,952,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $50.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.32. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Genpact had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

