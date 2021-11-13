UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.12% of The Ensign Group worth $5,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at $5,991,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 24.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,647,000 after purchasing an additional 24,716 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the second quarter valued at $2,877,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 20.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ENSG shares. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

ENSG opened at $82.16 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.91 and a twelve month high of $98.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.91. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $668.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.21%.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

