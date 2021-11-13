UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 1,083 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Wingstop worth $5,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 291.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 694.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 554.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1,451.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

WING has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.61.

NASDAQ WING opened at $169.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.53, a P/E/G ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.49 and a 12-month high of $187.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.51.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.69%.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

