UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 7,260 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.08% of Invitae worth $5,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 729.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 61.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Invitae by 38.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitae by 68.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Invitae during the second quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 3,012 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $76,565.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 16,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $431,784.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,771. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NVTA opened at $21.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 12.30 and a quick ratio of 12.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.44. Invitae Co. has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $61.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.71.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.56 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 149.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NVTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark upgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.44.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

