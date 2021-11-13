UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,423 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.09% of Medallia worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Medallia by 14.3% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 125,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 15,753 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Medallia by 11.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 178,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 18,644 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Medallia during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,637,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Medallia by 3.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 223,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Medallia by 11.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 389,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after purchasing an additional 40,890 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDLA opened at $33.99 on Friday. Medallia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -44.72 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average of $31.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 37.34%. The business had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLA. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.59 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair lowered shares of Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.60 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medallia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

In other news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $74,588.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Borge Hald sold 305,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $10,348,097.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 557,089 shares of company stock valued at $18,867,821 over the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

