Umbrella Network (UMB) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $16.66 Million

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. In the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can now be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00001001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Umbrella Network has a market cap of $47.72 million and approximately $16.66 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00080451 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00009248 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004426 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

UMB uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

