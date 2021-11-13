Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,240 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,065 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Umpqua worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Umpqua by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,256,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,577 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Umpqua by 492.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,357,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,572 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Umpqua in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,926,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Umpqua by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,456,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UMPQ has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut shares of Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

Umpqua stock opened at $21.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.31. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $22.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $308.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.66 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.36%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

