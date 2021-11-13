Unicly CryptoPunks Collection One Day Volume Reaches $5,133.00 (UPUNK)

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a total market capitalization of $20.89 million and approximately $5,133.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can now be purchased for $0.0836 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00073047 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00074055 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.66 or 0.00098421 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,647.38 or 0.07184610 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,505.43 or 0.99722102 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Profile

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Trading

