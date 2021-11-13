Unicly Hashmasks Collection (UMASK) Price Hits $0.0654 on Top Exchanges

Unicly Hashmasks Collection (CURRENCY:UMASK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One Unicly Hashmasks Collection coin can now be purchased for about $0.0654 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Unicly Hashmasks Collection has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Unicly Hashmasks Collection has a market cap of $6.54 million and $3,683.00 worth of Unicly Hashmasks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00073150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00074378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00097747 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,624.74 or 0.07189172 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64,282.69 or 0.99927588 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Unicly Hashmasks Collection Coin Profile

Unicly Hashmasks Collection’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Hashmasks Collection

