Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $10.66 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $11.95 or 0.00018603 BTC on exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market capitalization of $56.29 million and approximately $10.66 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.27 or 0.00151384 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.63 or 0.00502125 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00017281 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.58 or 0.00078714 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008818 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,709,091 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars.

