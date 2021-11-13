Unification (FUND) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $19,312.00

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Unification has a total market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $19,312.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unification has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Unification coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0895 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unification alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00052858 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.48 or 0.00227079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011222 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Unification

Unification (CRYPTO:FUND) is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unification’s official website is unification.com . The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Unification Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unification should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unification using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unification Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unification and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.